Nick Wright insists the Cowboys’ path to victory will be behind the workload of Ezekiel Elliott
Nick Wright talks NFL Playoffs on today's show. Hear why he thinks that RB Ezekiel Elliott will be the key to the Dallas Cowboys beating Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wildcard game.
