Chris Canty says losing Antonio Brown would ‘severely hurt’ the Steelers’ playoff odds next season
Video Details
Chris Canty reacts to reports that Antonio Brown has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hear why he thinks they should not trade him away.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618