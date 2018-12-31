Nick Wright insists if Patrick Mahomes doesn’t win the MVP award, they should stop giving it out
Nick Wright explains why Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes should win the NFL MVP this season over Drew Brees.
