Cris Carter and Nick Wright agree that the Eagles’ problem is not Nick Foles or Carson Wentz
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Philadelphia Eagles on today's show. Hear why they blame the Eagles' overall team dynamic - and not the QB situation - for their struggles this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618