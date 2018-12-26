Chris Broussard believes James Harden can lead the Rockets to the Western Conference Finals
Chris Broussard joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Houston Rockets' Christmas Day win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Broussard analyzes how far he believes James Harden can take Houston in the playoffs.
