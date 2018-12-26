‘This was the most impressive victory by the Lakers this season’: Cris Carter on Lakers’ 127-101 rout of Warriors
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Los Angeles Lakers win against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Cris breaks down why this game was so impressive for the young Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618