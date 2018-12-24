Nick Wright: Russell Wilson is as clutch of a quarterback as we have in this league
Nick Wright breaks down Russell Wilson's 'spectacular' performance in Seattle's Week 16 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
