‘This is a PROVE IT moment’: Nick Wright’s message for Mahomes, Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks game. Nick has a message for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ahead of the showdown against the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks.
