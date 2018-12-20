What makes Deshaun Watson so great in clutch situations? Cris Carter and Nick Wright weigh in
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Texans
- NFL
- Nick Wright
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NFL. Hear what they had to say about Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson and what makes him so clutch in high pressure situations.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618