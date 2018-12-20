Cris Carter responds to the Panthers shutting down Cam Newton for the rest of the season
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to the Carolina Panthers sitting Cam Newton due to injury for the remainder of the season. Cris offers up his thoughts on the Panthers' decision.
