Cris Carter’s formula for the Seahawks heading into their showdown with the Chiefs
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NFL. Cris previews this weekend's Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618