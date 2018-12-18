Richard Jefferson on James Harden: ‘He’s one of the more unguardable players’
Video Details
Richard Jefferson joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to talk NBA. Jefferson offers his thoughts on James Harden and the Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618