Nick Wright: ‘If the Bears aren’t contenders, then there are no contenders in the NFC’
Video Details
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Chicago Bears 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. Hear what they had to say about Mitch Trubisky and the Bears.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618