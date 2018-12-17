Cris Carter: This was a tremendous win for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' 17-10 win over tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Cris questions if the Steelers can keep up this momentum for the rest of the season despite a must-win against the Patriots.
