Cris Carter evaluates Patrick Mahomes’ performance in TNF loss to the Chargers
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFL
- Patrick Mahomes
-
Cris Carter discusses Patrick Mahomes’ late-game performance in loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hear what Cris had to say about the young QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618