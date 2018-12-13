‘This Raptors team is VERY legit’: Nick Wright on Toronto completing sweep of Warriors without Kawhi Leonard
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA. Nick breaks down the Toronto Raptors' 113-93 rout of the Golden State Warriors without Kawhi Leonard.
