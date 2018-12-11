Cris Carter defends Kirk Cousins after Vikings’ 21-7 loss to the Seahawks on MNF
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kirk Cousins
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to the Minnesota Vikings 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on MNF. Hear what Cris had to say about Kirk Cousins and the Vikings Week 14 loss.
