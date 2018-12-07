Carlos Boozer weighs in on reports LeBron James wants the Lakers to sign Carmelo Anthony
Video Details
- Carmelo Anthony
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Carlos Boozer joins Nick Wright and Chris Canty to talk NBA. Hear why Carlos likes the idea of Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618