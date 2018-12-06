Kareem Jackson talks key to the Texans’ season success and having the best year of his career
Video Details
Houston Texans Safety Kareem Jackson joins the show to discuss the Texans' 9-game win streak going into Week 14. Plus, Kareem explains why he's having the best year of his career.
