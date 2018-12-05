Nick Wright thinks the Lakers relying heavily on LeBron now will lead to future success
Nick Wright says that he believes that the Los Angeles Lakers need to rely heavily on LeBron in the now so that the team can make the playoffs and gain valuable experience.
