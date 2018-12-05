Cris Carter on possible fit for Packers’ next head coach: Watch out for Jim Harbaugh!
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk Green Bay Packers on today's show. Hear what Cris had to say about a possible fit for the Green Bay Packers' next head coach.
