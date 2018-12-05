Nick Wright discusses the Cowboys’ ceiling after Week 13 win over the Saints: ‘I have to take them more seriously’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL on today's show. Nick explains why the Dallas Cowboys should be viewed differently after win against the New Orleans Saints. Do you agree with Nick?
