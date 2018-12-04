Cris Carter reacts to Urban Meyer retiring from Ohio State after the Rose Bowl
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to Urban Meyer stepping down as head coach of Ohio State after the Rose Bowl.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618