Nick Wright evaluates the Eagles’ MNF win against the Redskins
Video Details
Nick Wright recaps the Philadelphia Eagles 28-13 win against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. Nick explains why he thinks the Eagles look like a average football team.
