Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss whether Patrick Mahomes has a slight edge over Drew Brees for MVP
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nick Wright
- Patrick Mahomes
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees on today's show. They discuss if Patrick Mahomes has more chance for MVP over Drew Brees. Hear what Cris and Nick had to say.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618