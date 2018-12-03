Chris Canty breaks down the Patriots’ 24-10 win over the Vikings
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to recap the New England Patriots' 24-10 win over Minnesota Vikings. Hear what Chris had to say about Tom Brady and the Patriots.
