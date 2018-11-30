Cris Carter and Chris Canty’s biggest key for each team in this weekend’s Vikings vs. Patriots matchup
Cris Carter and Chris Canty preview the Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots Week 13 matchup. Hear what they had to say about Kirk Cousins and the Vikings changes against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
