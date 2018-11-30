Sarah Kustok and Chris Canty evaluate LeBron’s performance in win over the Pacers
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Indiana Pacers
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Sarah Kustok
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter, Sarah Kustok and Chris Canty talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Sarah and Chris were impressed by LeBron James scoring 38 points in win over the Indiana Pacers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618