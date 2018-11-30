‘It felt like a Finals preview’: Sarah Kustok on the Raptors 131-128 OT win over the Warriors
Sarah Kustok joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to talk NBA on today's show. Hear why she thinks the intensity between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors was like an NBA Finals game.
