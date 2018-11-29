Cris Carter discusses reports the Giants aren’t ruling out Eli Manning as their starting QB for 2019
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk New York Giants on today's show. Cris explains why the Giants reportedly not ruling out starting QB Eli Manning next season is because they have limited options for a replacement. Do you agree with Cris?
