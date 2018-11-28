Cris Carter agrees with Jerry Jones’ praise of Amari Cooper
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to Jerry Jones' comments about Amari Cooper. Hear what Cris had to say about Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618