Nick Wright explains why lack of defense has led to the Rockets’ 9-10 start to the season
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks defense and depth are the reason the Houston Rockets have struggled.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618