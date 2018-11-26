Cris Carter and Nick Wright break down how the Steelers’ loss impacts the Patriots
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss why the Pittsburgh Steelers loss puts the New England Patriots in the driver's seat in the AFC playoff race.
