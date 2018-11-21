Nick Wright’s expectations for LeBron making his first return to Cleveland as a Laker
Video Details
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NBA on today's show. Hear what they had to say about LeBron James as he makes his return to Cleveland with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618