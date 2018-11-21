Nick Wright isn’t buying Kevin Durant’s spat with Draymond Green won’t impact his free agency decision
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Nick had to say about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618