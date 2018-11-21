Cris Carter believes Malcolm Jenkins reached his ‘breaking point’ after the Eagles’ loss to the Saints
Cris Carter reacts to Malcolm Jenkins calling out the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering their worst loss of the season to the New Orleans Saints. Hear what Cris had to say about Jenkins and the Eagles.
