Nick Wright breaks down the Saints’ 48-7 win over the Eagles
Video Details
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the New Orleans Saints 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear what Nick had to say about the Drew Brees and the Saints dominate win.
