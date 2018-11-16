Nick Wright’s message for the Cowboys: This game shouldn’t be about Dak or Matt Ryan — it should be about Ezekiel Elliott
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Sunday's Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons game. Hear why Nick thinks the Cowboys should feed Ezekiel Elliott to win this game.
