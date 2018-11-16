Nick Wright on Packers’ loss to the Seahawks on TNF: ‘This was coaching mismanagement top to bottom’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter recap the Green Bay Packers 24-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Hear what they had to say about the Packers loss.
