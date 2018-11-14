Cris Carter agrees with the Warriors suspending Draymond Green after heated exchange with KD
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Cris agrees with the Golden State Warriors suspending Draymond Green without pay after heated exchange with Kevin Durant on Monday.
