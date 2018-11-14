Nick Wright on the Sixers: ‘The team is built the way championship teams have been built’
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jimmy Butler
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Wright talks the Sixers on today's show. He think with Jimmy Butler joining the Philadelphia 76ers has a great potential to be a championship team. Hear what Nick has to say.
