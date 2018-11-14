Nick Wright on Draymond Green’s suspension: ‘I’m shocked that the Warriors have gone to this level to placate Kevin Durant’
Video Details
- Draymond Green
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright reacts to the Golden State Warriors suspending Draymond Green for one game after a heated exchange with Kevin Durant. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618