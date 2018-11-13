Cris Carter explains why Carmelo Anthony can only blame himself for his career
Video Details
Cris Carter talks NBA on today's show. Hear why Cris Carter thinks Carmelo Anthony may not have been the problem for the Houston Rockets, but he was the problem for his career deterioration.
