Nick Wright: Philip Rivers has been one of the most consistent QBs in football, and this year he’s breaking all of his own standards
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Nick makes the case for why Philip Rivers deserves Pro NFL Hall of Fame consideration. Do you agree with Nick?
