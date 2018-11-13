Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss reports Le’Veon Bell is unlikely to report to the Steelers by today’s deadline
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to reports that Le'Veon Bell is unlikely to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers by today's 4 ET deadline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618