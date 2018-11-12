Nick Wright on the Eagles: This is the most disappointing first half by a defending champion
Video Details
Nick Wright talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Nick thinks the Philadelphia Eagles are having the most disappointing first half of a season by a defending Super Bowl champion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618