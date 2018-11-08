Is Cam Newton getting enough credit for his play this season? Nick Wright weighs in
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers facing Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football on FOX. Hear why Nick doesn't think Cam is getting enough credit for the Panthers' success.
