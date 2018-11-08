Nick Wright responds to Steve Kerr comparing Duke phenom Zion Williamson to LeBron James
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- CBK
- Duke Blue Devils
- Duke Blue Devils
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Steve Kerr comparing Duke rookie Zion Williamson to LeBron James. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices