Nick Wright on Eli Manning: It’s a sad ending for the greatest QB in Giants history
Video Details
- Eli Manning
- First Things First
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Stewart-Haas Racing
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to the New York Giants' decision to start Eli Manning Monday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Hear what Nick has to say about Eli Manning's future with the Giants.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices