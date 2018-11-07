Nick Wright responds to Jerry Jones extending Dak Prescott: It’s an organizational error
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Jerry Jones claiming he's going to give Dak Prescott and extension. Nick explains why this decision is a big mistake for the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices